Trailblazing Women E-Auto Program Transforms Madurai's Transport Scene

Cholan Tours, renowned as one of India's premier destination management companies, has launched a groundbreaking Women E-Auto Program in Madurai. The initiative seeks to provide sustainable economic opportunities for local women while promoting eco-friendly transportation in the city.

For over 20 years, Cholan Tours has transformed from a regional travel agency into a nationally acclaimed tourism organization, known for its curated travel experiences and commitment to quality and community service. This dedication has earned it numerous national and state tourism awards.

The company, in partnership with NGO MOWO (Moving Women), has trained 20 women from Madurai as E-Auto drivers. The program covers vehicle operation, customer service, and tourism orientation, aiming to empower participants and enable safe, reliable city tours. Cholan Tours hopes this initiative inspires broader support for women-led transit solutions across Tamil Nadu.

