Eurozone Bond Yields Steady Amid Speculation of U.S. Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Euro zone bond yields remained stable on Tuesday, with Germany's 10-year Bund yield flat at 2.7%. While U.S. yields have been fluctuating with possible Federal Reserve rate cuts, European rates have been muted. The 10-year yields for France and Italy mirrored Germany's, holding steady at 3.45%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:42 IST
In early Tuesday trading, Euro zone bond yields displayed stability, with Germany's 10-year Bund yield holding firm at 2.7%, reflecting the central position within its annual range. This comes as optimism grows for a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in December.

Despite recent fluctuations in U.S. and Japanese government bonds, European yields have maintained a quiet stance. The European Central Bank's steady policy stance has kept shifts minimal. On Tuesday, French and Italian 10-year yields closely followed Germany's benchmark position.

France and Italy saw no change in their 10-year yields, both holding at 3.45%. Simultaneously, U.S. yields showed a recent downtrend in response to heightened rate cut expectations, but steadied on Tuesday with the 10-year Treasury yield at 4.04%. Japanese government bonds, however, hit record highs for super-long maturities.

