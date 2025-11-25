Thane's Vehicle Explosion: A Traffic Time Bomb

Thane's alarming vehicle growth has turned it into a hotspot for traffic congestion, authorities warn. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, this rapid vehicle increase is predominantly responsible for the city becoming synonymous with traffic jams.

Officials highlight a stark statistic: nearly matching the population of 18 lakh, there are 16.5 lakh vehicles registered in the city. The heavy presence of vehicles exacerbates issues like poor road conditions, leading to perennially clogged streets and significant parking challenges.

In light of this, authorities are urging residents to switch to public transport. Deputy Commissioner Shirsat emphasizes this shift as a crucial step to mitigate Thane's traffic woes, with hopes of turning the tide on its growing reputation for untenable congestion.