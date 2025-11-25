Left Menu

Thane's Vehicle Explosion: A Traffic Time Bomb

Thane faces severe traffic congestion with an exponential rise in vehicle numbers compared to the population. The Deputy Commissioner of Police attributes road conditions and vehicle proliferation as the main causes. Citizens are urged to prioritize public transport to alleviate parking and congestion issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:31 IST
Thane's Vehicle Explosion: A Traffic Time Bomb
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thane's alarming vehicle growth has turned it into a hotspot for traffic congestion, authorities warn. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, this rapid vehicle increase is predominantly responsible for the city becoming synonymous with traffic jams.

Officials highlight a stark statistic: nearly matching the population of 18 lakh, there are 16.5 lakh vehicles registered in the city. The heavy presence of vehicles exacerbates issues like poor road conditions, leading to perennially clogged streets and significant parking challenges.

In light of this, authorities are urging residents to switch to public transport. Deputy Commissioner Shirsat emphasizes this shift as a crucial step to mitigate Thane's traffic woes, with hopes of turning the tide on its growing reputation for untenable congestion.

TRENDING

1
Brussels Airport Grounded: Nationwide Strike Causes Massive Flight Cancellations

Brussels Airport Grounded: Nationwide Strike Causes Massive Flight Cancellat...

 Belgium
2
Odisha's Industrial Revolution: A New Dawn Under BJP Leadership

Odisha's Industrial Revolution: A New Dawn Under BJP Leadership

 India
3
Putin's Strategic Visit to Kyrgyzstan for CSTO Summit

Putin's Strategic Visit to Kyrgyzstan for CSTO Summit

 Kyrgyzstan
4
Election Form Rush: Stress and Tragedy Among BLOs

Election Form Rush: Stress and Tragedy Among BLOs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025