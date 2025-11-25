Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: A New Era in Cross-Border Payments for Indian Exporters

Mjunction Services Ltd, a SAIL and Tata Steel joint venture, has launched a cross-border payment solution for Indian exporters. Within the IFSCA framework, it aims to reduce delays and improve transaction visibility. Partnering with Glomopay, it benefits SMEs on the 'rivexa' platform in global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:48 IST
Breaking Barriers: A New Era in Cross-Border Payments for Indian Exporters
  • Country:
  • India

Mjunction Services Ltd, a collaboration between SAIL and Tata Steel, has unveiled a cross-border payment solution aimed at streamlining global transactions for Indian exporters. The new initiative aligns with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) regulatory framework, intending to cut down settlement delays, enhance traceability, and simplify compliance requirements, according to a company statement.

This innovative solution particularly targets enterprises registered on 'rivexa', mjunction's B2B platform designed to boost small and medium suppliers' access to international markets. The facility enables exporters to receive payments in various foreign currencies and repatriate funds into their authorised dealer bank accounts in India, thus standardizing foreign bank charges and improving transaction transparency.

In collaboration with Glomopay, a licensed payment provider, the venture combines IFSCA's regulatory advantages, RXIL Global's financing platform, and Glomopay's cross-border payment infrastructure. This synergy aims to tackle long-standing challenges faced by manufacturers in tracking, reconciliation, and documentation processes.

TRENDING

1
Brussels Airport Grounded: Nationwide Strike Causes Massive Flight Cancellations

Brussels Airport Grounded: Nationwide Strike Causes Massive Flight Cancellat...

 Belgium
2
Odisha's Industrial Revolution: A New Dawn Under BJP Leadership

Odisha's Industrial Revolution: A New Dawn Under BJP Leadership

 India
3
Putin's Strategic Visit to Kyrgyzstan for CSTO Summit

Putin's Strategic Visit to Kyrgyzstan for CSTO Summit

 Kyrgyzstan
4
Election Form Rush: Stress and Tragedy Among BLOs

Election Form Rush: Stress and Tragedy Among BLOs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025