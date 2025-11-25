India Debuts BharatGen: Revolutionizing AI with Homegrown Sovereignty

In a landmark visit to IIT Bombay, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh championed 'BharatGen', India's premier sovereign AI-driven Large Language Model. During the visit, he engaged with the core team, reviewing their strides in creating a model reflecting India's rich linguistic and cultural diversity.

Professor Ganesh Ramakrishnan, at the helm of BharatGen, outlined its multifaceted approach integrating text, speech, and document vision to support over 22 Indian languages. Designed as a national AI asset, BharatGen embraces a mission focused on digital inclusivity and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India as a frontrunner in tech innovations.

Dr. Singh's interaction emphasized the project's scale, supported by Rs 235 crore funding under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems. In collaboration with major industry players, BharatGen aims to build a robust, nationally owned AI ecosystem, shaping India's digital decade and contributing to global AI advancements.

