India Debuts BharatGen: Revolutionizing AI with Homegrown Sovereignty

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh unveils 'BharatGen', India's inaugural sovereign AI-driven Large Language Model. Developed at IIT Bombay, it promises to support over 22 Indian languages, integrating text, speech, and document vision to bolster India's global tech leadership. The initiative aligns with India's AI sovereignty ambitions, involving private sector and government collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:36 IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark visit to IIT Bombay, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh championed 'BharatGen', India's premier sovereign AI-driven Large Language Model. During the visit, he engaged with the core team, reviewing their strides in creating a model reflecting India's rich linguistic and cultural diversity.

Professor Ganesh Ramakrishnan, at the helm of BharatGen, outlined its multifaceted approach integrating text, speech, and document vision to support over 22 Indian languages. Designed as a national AI asset, BharatGen embraces a mission focused on digital inclusivity and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India as a frontrunner in tech innovations.

Dr. Singh's interaction emphasized the project's scale, supported by Rs 235 crore funding under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems. In collaboration with major industry players, BharatGen aims to build a robust, nationally owned AI ecosystem, shaping India's digital decade and contributing to global AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

