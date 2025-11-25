Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives Near Railway Bridge

A motorcycle accident resulted in the death of two individuals after the vehicle hit a bridge and plunged into a drain in Jahangirabad. The driver, Sunil, and the passenger, Deva, died instantly at the scene. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:36 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives Near Railway Bridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A motorcycle accident on Tuesday evening claimed the lives of two people when the vehicle struck a railway bridge and subsequently fell into a drain in Jahangirabad, local police reported.

The fatal event took place in the Jahangirabad police station area, revealing the vulnerability of road safety in certain regions. According to Station Officer Durga Prasad Shukla, the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 18-year-old Sunil, lost control near Darhara village, resulting in this tragic collision.

Both Sunil and his companion, 36-year-old Deva, succumbed to their injuries instantly. Passersby discovered the bodies beneath the bridge and alerted authorities. Preliminary investigations suggest that the victims died at the scene, with their bodies now sent for post-mortem analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Coalition Vows to Intensify Sanctions on Russia

European Coalition Vows to Intensify Sanctions on Russia

 Belgium
2
Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

 France
4
Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharasht...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025