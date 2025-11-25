Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives Near Railway Bridge
A motorcycle accident resulted in the death of two individuals after the vehicle hit a bridge and plunged into a drain in Jahangirabad. The driver, Sunil, and the passenger, Deva, died instantly at the scene. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the incident.
A motorcycle accident on Tuesday evening claimed the lives of two people when the vehicle struck a railway bridge and subsequently fell into a drain in Jahangirabad, local police reported.
The fatal event took place in the Jahangirabad police station area, revealing the vulnerability of road safety in certain regions. According to Station Officer Durga Prasad Shukla, the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 18-year-old Sunil, lost control near Darhara village, resulting in this tragic collision.
Both Sunil and his companion, 36-year-old Deva, succumbed to their injuries instantly. Passersby discovered the bodies beneath the bridge and alerted authorities. Preliminary investigations suggest that the victims died at the scene, with their bodies now sent for post-mortem analysis.
