Amazon Drone Snags Internet Cable: FAA Investigation Underway

The FAA is investigating Amazon after one of its delivery drones clipped an internet cable in Texas. The incident led to a safe landing with no injuries. Amazon, aiming to deliver 500 million packages by drone annually by 2030, confirmed the incident, noting the drone's controlled descent.

Updated: 26-11-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 08:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating Amazon following an incident in which a delivery drone struck an internet cable in central Texas. According to CNBC, the mishap involved a drone performing a "safe contingent landing" after clipping the cable, with Amazon confirming no injuries occurred.

Footage reviewed by the network shows an Amazon MK30 drone ascending from a customer's yard before one of its propellers became entangled in a utility line, leading the drone's motors to shut down and enact a controlled descent. Amazon and the FAA were unavailable for comment on the probe.

This incident follows a previous event investigated by the FAA and NTSB in which two Amazon Prime Air drones collided with a crane in Arizona. Amazon's aggressive expansion in drone delivery is marked by their collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy, aiming to deliver millions of packages annually by 2030.

