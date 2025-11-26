Amazon Drone Snags Internet Cable: FAA Investigation Underway
The FAA is investigating Amazon after one of its delivery drones clipped an internet cable in Texas. The incident led to a safe landing with no injuries. Amazon, aiming to deliver 500 million packages by drone annually by 2030, confirmed the incident, noting the drone's controlled descent.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating Amazon following an incident in which a delivery drone struck an internet cable in central Texas. According to CNBC, the mishap involved a drone performing a "safe contingent landing" after clipping the cable, with Amazon confirming no injuries occurred.
Footage reviewed by the network shows an Amazon MK30 drone ascending from a customer's yard before one of its propellers became entangled in a utility line, leading the drone's motors to shut down and enact a controlled descent. Amazon and the FAA were unavailable for comment on the probe.
This incident follows a previous event investigated by the FAA and NTSB in which two Amazon Prime Air drones collided with a crane in Arizona. Amazon's aggressive expansion in drone delivery is marked by their collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy, aiming to deliver millions of packages annually by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
