Amazon Drone Snags Internet Cable: FAA Investigation Underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating Amazon following an incident in which a delivery drone struck an internet cable in central Texas. According to CNBC, the mishap involved a drone performing a "safe contingent landing" after clipping the cable, with Amazon confirming no injuries occurred.

Footage reviewed by the network shows an Amazon MK30 drone ascending from a customer's yard before one of its propellers became entangled in a utility line, leading the drone's motors to shut down and enact a controlled descent. Amazon and the FAA were unavailable for comment on the probe.

This incident follows a previous event investigated by the FAA and NTSB in which two Amazon Prime Air drones collided with a crane in Arizona. Amazon's aggressive expansion in drone delivery is marked by their collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy, aiming to deliver millions of packages annually by 2030.

