Excelsoft Technologies IPO Surges Amid High Demand

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd experienced a robust entry into the stock market with shares launching at a 12.5% premium over its issue price. Starting at Rs 135, the stock climbed to Rs 142.65, significantly boosting its market value during morning trading on Wednesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 500 crore was oversubscribed 43.19 times, illustrating significant investor interest. The funds raised will finance new infrastructure development and facilities upgradation, particularly in Mysore, with allocations detailed for tech infrastructure improvements.

An established player in the vertical SaaS space for education, Excelsoft counts Pearson and Brigham Young University among its significant clients, demonstrating its extensive reach and dedicated service in the learning and assessment domain worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)