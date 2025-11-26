Excelsoft Technologies IPO Surges Amid High Demand
Excelsoft Technologies Ltd’s shares debuted with a 12.5% premium on Wednesday, closing at Rs 142.65. The IPO, which was oversubscribed 43.19 times, raised Rs 500 crore, with funds allocated for infrastructure development. Excelsoft, a major SaaS provider in education, boasts high-profile clients like Pearson and Brigham Young University.
Excelsoft Technologies Ltd experienced a robust entry into the stock market with shares launching at a 12.5% premium over its issue price. Starting at Rs 135, the stock climbed to Rs 142.65, significantly boosting its market value during morning trading on Wednesday.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 500 crore was oversubscribed 43.19 times, illustrating significant investor interest. The funds raised will finance new infrastructure development and facilities upgradation, particularly in Mysore, with allocations detailed for tech infrastructure improvements.
An established player in the vertical SaaS space for education, Excelsoft counts Pearson and Brigham Young University among its significant clients, demonstrating its extensive reach and dedicated service in the learning and assessment domain worldwide.
