Hyderabad to Soar with New Aerospace Corridor Bid

In a significant move to boost Telangana's industrial landscape, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to designate the Bengaluru-Hyderabad stretch as a Defence and Aerospace Corridor. The plea was made during an event celebrating the French aerospace giant Safran's new Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility for LEAP engines in Hyderabad. This move is part of Telangana's broader strategy to fortify its position as a leader in the aerospace and defence sector.

Reddy outlined Telangana's impressive strides in aerospace and defence exports, revealing that the state has achieved record growth figures, surpassing Rs 30,000 crore within nine months, overtaking even the pharmaceutical sector. Highlighting the state's recent honor of receiving the Aerospace Award from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Reddy emphasized the importance of skill development in attracting further aerospace investments. He invited Prime Minister Modi and others to the upcoming Telangana Rising 2047 – Global Summit, aiming to showcase the state's ambitious economic aspirations.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated the newly established MRO facility in Hyderabad, a significant milestone in Telangana's trajectory. The event saw participation from key dignitaries, including Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu, as they laid the foundation for another MRO unit focused on the Rafale aircraft's M88 engine at the GMR Aero Park near Shamshabad.