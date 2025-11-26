Tragedy on Gujarat Highway: Fatal Collision Claims Four Lives

In a tragic incident on a Gujarat highway, an engineer and three workers lost their lives after a speeding truck collided with a road roller engaged in repair work. The accident took place near the Motipura industrial area in Sabarkantha district, shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

According to the police, the truck crashed into the road roller on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway, causing immediate fatalities among the four victims. The deceased have been identified as engineer Asim Majmudar from West Bengal and contractual workers Somabhai Nayak, Bhemabhai Nayak, and Raghubhai Nayak from Gujarat's Mahisagar district.

The truck driver, who fled the scene, is being pursued by authorities, with charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for negligence and endangering life. The complaint was lodged by the son of one of the deceased workers.