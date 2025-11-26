Left Menu

Tragedy on Gujarat Highway: Fatal Collision Claims Four Lives

A deadly accident on a highway overbridge in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district claimed the lives of an engineer and three workers. A speeding truck crashed into a road roller engaged in repair work, resulting in four fatalities. The police have registered a case against the absconding truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarkantha | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:52 IST
Tragedy on Gujarat Highway: Fatal Collision Claims Four Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on a Gujarat highway, an engineer and three workers lost their lives after a speeding truck collided with a road roller engaged in repair work. The accident took place near the Motipura industrial area in Sabarkantha district, shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

According to the police, the truck crashed into the road roller on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway, causing immediate fatalities among the four victims. The deceased have been identified as engineer Asim Majmudar from West Bengal and contractual workers Somabhai Nayak, Bhemabhai Nayak, and Raghubhai Nayak from Gujarat's Mahisagar district.

The truck driver, who fled the scene, is being pursued by authorities, with charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for negligence and endangering life. The complaint was lodged by the son of one of the deceased workers.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures

Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures

 India
2
Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable Transition

Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable T...

 India
3
Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

 United States
4
Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025