Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Seeks Strategic Ties with Japan

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has underscored the significance of strategic partnerships with Japan, targeting key areas such as advanced manufacturing, mobility, and electronics, among others. During a virtual discussion with a high-profile Japanese delegation, Mann highlighted the potential for collaboration.

The interaction, which included representatives from prominent Japanese companies, was part of preparations for the Sixth Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit scheduled for March 2026 in Mohali. Mann extended a warm invitation to Japanese companies, urging them to be part of Punjab's industrial transformation.

Emphasizing shared values and the success of Japanese firms in the state, Mann called on investors to explore emerging opportunities in Punjab. The upcoming summit aims to showcase the region's progress and facilitate new partnerships in sectors aligning with both Japan's strengths and Punjab's growth aspirations.

