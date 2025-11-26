Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: IMF Insights

The International Monetary Fund projects India's economy to grow at 6.6% in 2025-26 despite US-imposed tariffs. The Goods and Services Tax reforms and other structural reforms are expected to bolster growth. However, risks such as geoeconomic fragmentation and weather shocks remain. Fiscal and corporate sectors are resilient, with inflation contained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:24 IST
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: IMF Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund has projected that India's economy is poised for a 6.6% growth rate in the fiscal year 2025-26. This comes despite ongoing challenges such as the 50% tariffs imposed by the US on India, including taxes on Russian energy purchases.

Key reforms, such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), are expected to play a significant role in cushioning the adverse impact of these tariffs. The IMF underscores the need for advancing comprehensive structural reforms to sustain robust growth and support India's aspirations in becoming a more advanced economy.

While India shows resilience with sound macroeconomic policies, IMF cautions about potential risks. Geoeconomic fragmentation, financial tightening, and weather anomalies could impact growth. Nonetheless, the financial and corporate sectors' robustness, along with controlled inflation, provide a stable backdrop for economic expansion.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Remarks Ignite Protests Against IAS Officer

Controversial Remarks Ignite Protests Against IAS Officer

 India
2
Military Orders and Legal Boundaries: The Complex Case of Senator Mark Kelly

Military Orders and Legal Boundaries: The Complex Case of Senator Mark Kelly

 Global
3
Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

 India
4
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025