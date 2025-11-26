Viksit Uttar Pradesh-2047: A Vision for Industrial Revolution

In an ambitious move, the Uttar Pradesh government gathered senior officials and industry leaders to strategize for the 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh-2047' vision. The workshop, 'Shaping Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Future: Strategies for Viksit Bharat-2047,' focused on long-term economic transformation and industrial progress.

Manoj Kumar Singh, CEO of the State Transformation Commission, emphasized improved industrial land allocation, investment monitoring, and skill development as pivotal to the vision. Infrastructure Commissioner Deepak Kumar noted Uttar Pradesh's supportive economic environment and disciplined administrative framework bolstering growth.

Investment in expressway networks, aviation infrastructure, and priority sectors was highlighted as crucial. Stakeholders, including state departments and industry bodies, were urged to align efforts with global trends to translate plans into measurable results, positioning UP as a major growth engine in India's development story.

