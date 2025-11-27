India-UAE CEPA Talks: Forging Stronger Economic Ties

In a significant move to enhance economic ties, India and the UAE have engaged in discussions involving market access, data sharing, and gold import quota allocation issues, as confirmed by the Indian Commerce Ministry on Thursday. The talks were held under the aegis of the Joint Committee of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The meeting featured a thorough review of the progress achieved under CEPA, focusing on market access issues, gold tariff rate quotas, and data sharing along with anti-dumping matters and rules of origin. India's recent decision to allocate Gold TRQ through a transparent competitive bidding process was also highlighted.

Additionally, discussions revolved around enhancing regulatory cooperation in pharmaceuticals and resolving issues related to certificates of origin. With bilateral trade surpassing USD 100 billion in 2024-25, the countries have set an ambitious target to boost non-oil and non-precious metal trade to USD 100 billion by 2030.