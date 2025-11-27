Strengthening Ties: India and UAE Boost Economic Collaboration

In a bid to enhance economic collaboration, India and the UAE have engaged in discussions regarding market access, data exchange, and the allocation of gold import quotas.

These talks, part of the Joint Committee meeting under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), seek to address anti-dumping measures and services to strengthen ties.

The two countries aim to reach a USD 100 billion non-oil trade target by 2030, after bilateral trade surpassed USD 100 billion in 2024-25, showing a 19.6 per cent increase over the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)