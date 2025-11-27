Strengthening Ties: India and UAE Boost Economic Collaboration
India and the UAE are enhancing economic collaboration by addressing market access, data sharing, allocation of gold import quota, and anti-dumping measures. These discussions occurred under the India-UAE CEPA to further strengthen bilateral trade, which targets a non-oil trade goal of USD 100 billion by 2030.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance economic collaboration, India and the UAE have engaged in discussions regarding market access, data exchange, and the allocation of gold import quotas.
These talks, part of the Joint Committee meeting under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), seek to address anti-dumping measures and services to strengthen ties.
The two countries aim to reach a USD 100 billion non-oil trade target by 2030, after bilateral trade surpassed USD 100 billion in 2024-25, showing a 19.6 per cent increase over the previous year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement