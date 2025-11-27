Left Menu

Bond Market Calms Amid Tax Hikes: Challenges Loom for Reeves and Labour

Rachel Reeves, the UK finance minister, announced a £26 billion tax hike to placate markets, but with little to offer her party or the public. Despite efforts like energy bill cuts and welfare changes, the Labour government faces criticism for economic stagnation and communication lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:16 IST
Rachel Reeves, the UK's finance minister, has unveiled a budget with a £26 billion tax increase, aiming to stabilize bond markets. However, this move fails to uplift public mood, with concerns about economic growth and party coherence persisting.

Facing public finance pressures, Reeves introduced minimal measures to alleviate living costs, including energy bill adjustments and welfare cap removals. While certain Labour politicians praised these efforts, they face opposition from voters.

The Labour government, grappling with stability challenges and previous communication blunders, encounters skepticism about its economic strategies, leading to plummeting popularity and raising doubts about future political viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

