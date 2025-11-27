Bond Market Calms Amid Tax Hikes: Challenges Loom for Reeves and Labour

Rachel Reeves, the UK's finance minister, has unveiled a budget with a £26 billion tax increase, aiming to stabilize bond markets. However, this move fails to uplift public mood, with concerns about economic growth and party coherence persisting.

Facing public finance pressures, Reeves introduced minimal measures to alleviate living costs, including energy bill adjustments and welfare cap removals. While certain Labour politicians praised these efforts, they face opposition from voters.

The Labour government, grappling with stability challenges and previous communication blunders, encounters skepticism about its economic strategies, leading to plummeting popularity and raising doubts about future political viability.

