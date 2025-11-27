Bus Crash on Jammu-Pathankot Highway: Thirteen Injured
A bus accident on the Jammu-Pathankot highway injured at least thirteen passengers when the vehicle hit a flyover pillar. The incident took place near Bari Brahmana, allegedly due to overspeeding. Authorities are awaiting more details as the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
At least thirteen passengers sustained injuries when a bus crashed into a pillar of an under-construction flyover along the Jammu-Pathankot highway on Thursday, police reported.
The mishap unfolded near the Bari Brahmana area as the southbound bus from Jammu to Kathua collided with the pillar, reportedly due to the driver losing control, possibly because of overspeeding, officials indicated.
The injured passengers were promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for medical attention, with authorities standing by for further information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
