Kerala Gears Up for Industrial and EV Extravaganza in 2026

The second India International Industrial and EV Expo, organized by the Kerala State Small Industries Association, is set for January 2026. Featuring 600 exhibitors, the event will showcase innovations across sectors, with a special focus on electric vehicles and green energy. It's aimed at bolstering Kerala's industrial growth.

The India International Industrial and EV Expo, alongside the Industrial Mega Summit, is set to take place in Kerala in January next year. The Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) announced that this three-day industrial conclave will commence on January 17, 2026, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officiating the inauguration. The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, will serve as the chief guest.

The event will be inaugurated by Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal on January 16, and will conclude with a ceremony led by Union Minister of State George Kurian on January 18. Jointly organized by KSSIA and Metromart, with support from both the Department of Industries and Commerce, Kerala, and the Union Ministry of MSME, the expo is slated for the Kochi Adlux International Convention Centre.

The summit features participation from approximately six hundred exhibitors and is expected to draw over twenty thousand trade visitors. Highlighting its global reach, the expo will host machinery manufacturers from countries including China, the UK, UAE, Germany, Korea, and Japan. A special 'EV and Green Energy India Expo' will focus on electric vehicles and renewable energy sources. The event aims to attract industrialists to Kerala, strengthening small-scale industries by showcasing cutting-edge technologies across numerous sectors.

