India's Job Market: A Shift Towards Formalization Amidst Decline

India's formal job market saw a contraction in October, with postings down nearly 20% year-on-year, marking the second consecutive month of decline, according to a report by the global job site Indeed.

The decline was most pronounced in banking and finance, which saw a 25.6% drop, while legal, retail, and loading sectors also experienced significant decreases. However, there were growth sectors, with cleaning and sanitation jobs rising by 20% in the last three months.

Remote work opportunities have also notably increased, with IT infrastructure leading the pack, as employers show a shifting attitude towards telecommuting. These changes reflect a broader transition in the Indian workforce towards formal job structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)