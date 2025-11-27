Left Menu

India's Job Market: A Shift Towards Formalization Amidst Decline

Job creation in India declined in October, continuing a two-month downtrend, with a 20% decrease year-on-year. Despite this, sectors like cleaning and sanitation saw growth. Remote work postings increased, especially in IT. The data highlights a transition towards formal job arrangements and shifting employer attitudes towards remote work.

India's formal job market saw a contraction in October, with postings down nearly 20% year-on-year, marking the second consecutive month of decline, according to a report by the global job site Indeed.

The decline was most pronounced in banking and finance, which saw a 25.6% drop, while legal, retail, and loading sectors also experienced significant decreases. However, there were growth sectors, with cleaning and sanitation jobs rising by 20% in the last three months.

Remote work opportunities have also notably increased, with IT infrastructure leading the pack, as employers show a shifting attitude towards telecommuting. These changes reflect a broader transition in the Indian workforce towards formal job structures.

