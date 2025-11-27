Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd has announced the immediate appointment of Shreekumar Shankarnarayan Nair as Chief Operating Officer.

Nair brings over four decades of pharmaceutical industry experience, having held senior positions at renowned companies such as Alembic and Glenmark.

Starting November 27, 2025, Nair will contribute to Bajaj Healthcare's senior management team. His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science from SIES College, Mumbai, and a Diploma in Materials Management from the University of Mumbai.

