Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd has appointed Shreekumar Nair as its Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Nair, with over 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and past leadership roles at Alembic and Glenmark, will also join the senior management on November 27, 2025.
27-11-2025
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd has announced the immediate appointment of Shreekumar Shankarnarayan Nair as Chief Operating Officer.
Nair brings over four decades of pharmaceutical industry experience, having held senior positions at renowned companies such as Alembic and Glenmark.
Starting November 27, 2025, Nair will contribute to Bajaj Healthcare's senior management team. His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science from SIES College, Mumbai, and a Diploma in Materials Management from the University of Mumbai.
