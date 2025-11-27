Corporate Giants Clash in AF447 Tragedy Trial

The high-profile Paris trial concerning the 2009 Air France crash is drawing to a close after eight weeks, as charges of corporate manslaughter against Air France and Airbus come under scrutiny. On Wednesday, prosecutors challenged a lower court's decision that had cleared the two firms of responsibility for the tragic accident.

The trial delved into issues related to sensor malfunctions and inadequate data-sharing, which prosecutors claim indirectly caused the crash. Despite a 2023 ruling finding negligence, no causal link to the disaster was established. Relatives of victims, expressing a sense of closure, attended the emotional proceedings.

Prosecutor Rodolphe Juy-Birmann pushed for the maximum fine during closing arguments, highlighting alleged negligence on both sides. As the defense concluded, Air France maintained that their crew was adequately trained, contrary to accusations. The outcome remains uncertain, and further appeals could prolong the judicial process.

