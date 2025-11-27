Turbulent Skies: The Legal Battle Over Air France Flight 447

Air France and Airbus have found themselves at odds over pilot responsibilities following the tragic crash of flight AF447, which claimed 228 lives over 16 years ago. The stark differences emerged during the closing statements of an extended appeal trial, where both companies faced corporate manslaughter charges.

During the hearings, French prosecutors maintained calls for the maximum financial penalty of 225,000 euros for each company, due to alleged negligence linked to the flight's dramatic mid-Atlantic downfall in 2009. The next steps in this legal saga involve both companies gearing up for extended defense deliberations amidst a 60-day trial.

Revelations from two-year post-crash investigations blamed pilot mishandling of iced sensors for the catastrophe, which sparked discussions around systemic failures, including sensor reliability and pilot training. As legal proceedings advance, potential appeals loom, suggesting this case is far from its final chapter.