Clouded Judgment: The Kedarnath Helicopter Tragedy

The interim report by the AAIB on the fatal helicopter crash near Kedarnath valley reveals poor visibility due to clouds as a contributing factor. The 17-year-old helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation, crashed, killing all seven occupants. International regulators are involved in the ongoing investigation.

The 17-year-old helicopter crash that claimed seven lives near Kedarnath valley has been preliminarily attributed to poor visibility, as revealed in the AAIB's interim report. The accident occurred in June this year, involving a Bell 407 helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd.

According to the report, cloud cover at the valley's exit was a key factor during the crash near Gaurikund, Uttarakhand. The helicopter had taken off from Kedarnath helipad and was engulfed in fire before it could land at Guptkashi helipad. The pilot, five passengers, and an infant lost their lives.

The ongoing investigation, supported by US and Canadian regulators, found no abnormalities at takeoff. Nevertheless, footage shows the valley's exit obscured by clouds. In response, aviation authorities have tightened safety protocols for operations in the region.

