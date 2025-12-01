Tragic Collision Shatters Family's Dreams: Rohit's Story

A family is in mourning after 23-year-old chef Rohit died in a tragic accident involving a speeding Mercedes SUV in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj. Rohit, the sole provider for his family, had dreams of opening his own restaurant.

Rohit, originally from Chamoli, Uttarakhand, worked in a restaurant inside Ambience Mall and was known for sending home the majority of his earnings to support his family. He and two others were awaiting transportation back to Munirka when the accident occurred.

The fatal collision left Rohit's family devastated, particularly his mother, as they grapple with the loss of their beloved provider. Police have reported that the body will be released to the family following the post-mortem, and the other two victims are receiving treatment, with one in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)