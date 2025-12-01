Left Menu

Tragic Collision Shatters Family's Dreams: Rohit's Story

Rohit, a 23-year-old chef and sole breadwinner for his family from Uttarakhand, died in a tragic accident involving a speeding Mercedes SUV near Vasant Kunj, Delhi. His family mourns the loss of their main provider and dreams of a better future. Two others also suffered critical injuries in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 08:05 IST
Tragic Collision Shatters Family's Dreams: Rohit's Story
Rohit
  • Country:
  • India

A family is in mourning after 23-year-old chef Rohit died in a tragic accident involving a speeding Mercedes SUV in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj. Rohit, the sole provider for his family, had dreams of opening his own restaurant.

Rohit, originally from Chamoli, Uttarakhand, worked in a restaurant inside Ambience Mall and was known for sending home the majority of his earnings to support his family. He and two others were awaiting transportation back to Munirka when the accident occurred.

The fatal collision left Rohit's family devastated, particularly his mother, as they grapple with the loss of their beloved provider. Police have reported that the body will be released to the family following the post-mortem, and the other two victims are receiving treatment, with one in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

 India
2
Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

 India
3
Marco Jansen: South Africa's Dual Threat in Cricket

Marco Jansen: South Africa's Dual Threat in Cricket

 India
4
India Seeks Approval for Additional $14.7 Billion Spending

India Seeks Approval for Additional $14.7 Billion Spending

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025