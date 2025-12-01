In Washington, a significant crisis in food wastage has been attributed to US government policies during President Donald Trump's second term. Immigration raids, policy shifts, and budget cuts have left farmers without labor or funding, leading to widespread food spoilage and hunger.

The Trump administration's approach, despite its claims of streamlining for efficiency, has intensified food waste challenges, with estimates suggesting that 40% of food is lost, equating to 120 billion meals annually. This represents a colossal economic burden and environmental concern due to methane emissions.

Key initiatives, once pivotal, are now defunded, including crucial foreign aid, safety inspections, and disaster recovery programs, risking further waste. As the holiday season begins, Americans are urged to reflect on food waste as a larger symptom of policy failures.

