India's Fertiliser Sector Navigates Supply Pressures Amidst Growing Demand
India's fertiliser industry remains well-supplied despite temporary mismatches in certain regions. Government measures and long-term agreements aid stability amid rising demand and China's export restrictions. Experts emphasize the use of nano-fertilisers and scientific principles to ensure sustainable and adequate supply nationwide.
In a landscape marked by growing demand, India's fertiliser sector is navigating supply pressures with relative stability. Experts point to temporary regional mismatches in the availability of DAP, urea, and NPK, driven by a favourable monsoon and increased agricultural acreage. Nonetheless, stakeholders acknowledge the government's proactive measures in maintaining a steady supply.
Speaking at the Agri Business Summit 2025, RG Agarwal of Dhanuka Agritech highlighted ongoing pressures but refuted claims of a broad-based shortage, stating the government's robust response. Agarwal underscored the importance of adhering to scientific methodologies in fertiliser usage, warning against emotional approaches that could exacerbate soil deterioration.
Facing challenges from China's export restrictions, IFFCO Chairman Dileepbhai Sanghani advocated for the adoption of nano-fertilisers to reduce dependency on imports. He praised their cost-effectiveness, environmental benefits, and alignment with the Make in India initiative. Supporting this, the Fertiliser Association of India noted that increased domestic production and long-term import agreements safeguarded the country's supply chain.
