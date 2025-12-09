Wakefit IPO: A Milestone in India's Home Furnishings Market

Wakefit Innovations Ltd's initial share sale reached 39% subscription on its second offering day, aiming to raise Rs 1,289 crore. The Rs 1,289-crore IPO received 1,41,81,448 bids against an offering of 3,63,53,276 shares, according to NSE data.

Retail investors showed strong interest, subscribing to 1.77 times their quota, while non-institutional investors reached 25% subscription. Institutional buyers demonstrated limited enthusiasm, bidding for only 12,616 out of 1,98,29,061 shares. Notable investors, including Steadview Capital, WhiteOak Capital, InfoEdge, and Temasek-backed Capital 2B, have invested Rs 186 crore through secondary market deals.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 377.18 crore and a Rs 912 crore offer-for-sale. Proceeds will fund new store setups, equipment purchases, rental expenditures, and marketing. Founded in 2016, Wakefit is a key player in India's home furnishings market, with a turnover exceeding Rs 1,000 crore by March 31, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)