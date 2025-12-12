Left Menu

Tragedy Amid Triumph: How a Plane Crash Fulfilled a Family's Promise

After the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash which claimed Mahesh Jirawala's life, the resulting compensation allowed his family to clear debts and purchase a home, fulfilling a promise Mahesh had made to his father. This unexpected outcome brought dignity to the family despite the sorrow of loss.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:49 IST
In an unexpected twist of fate, the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash earlier this year inadvertently helped fulfill a cherished promise made by victim Mahesh Jirawala to his family.

Just weeks before the tragedy, Mahesh had vowed to his ailing father to clear the family's debts and purchase a home, a promise realized through the compensation awarded after the crash.

The June crash of Air India flight AI 171 resulted in financial aid from Tata Group and the Gujarat government, which enabled the Jirawala family to move forward despite the immense personal loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

