Tragedy Amid Triumph: How a Plane Crash Fulfilled a Family's Promise

In an unexpected twist of fate, the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash earlier this year inadvertently helped fulfill a cherished promise made by victim Mahesh Jirawala to his family.

Just weeks before the tragedy, Mahesh had vowed to his ailing father to clear the family's debts and purchase a home, a promise realized through the compensation awarded after the crash.

The June crash of Air India flight AI 171 resulted in financial aid from Tata Group and the Gujarat government, which enabled the Jirawala family to move forward despite the immense personal loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)