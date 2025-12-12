Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks: U.S. Envoy John Coale Negotiates in Belarus

U.S. envoy John Coale engaged in crucial negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a visit to Minsk. Coale's mission, assigned by President Donald Trump, is to urge Lukashenko to release up to 1,400 political prisoners, referred to as 'hostages' by Trump.

U.S. envoy John Coale engaged in high-stakes negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Friday. The meeting was confirmed by a Telegram channel affiliated with Belarus's presidential administration.

Coale's mission, directed by President Donald Trump, is critical—his goal is to secure the release of up to 1,400 political prisoners detained in Belarus. President Trump describes these detainees as 'hostages'.

Lukashenko, known for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, faces mounting pressure from the U.S. to address human rights concerns by releasing these prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

