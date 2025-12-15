Left Menu

Haryana: Fog causes vehicle pileup; CISF inspector among two dead

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 15:52 IST
Haryana: Fog causes vehicle pileup; CISF inspector among two dead
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, including a CISF Inspector, were killed and several others injured on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Monday in a pileup involving multiple vehicles, reportedly due to dense fog in Haryana's Nuh district, police said.

''Two people have died in the incident, which includes a CISF inspector from Alwar, and another from Jaipur,'' a police official from Nuh district said over the phone.

The low visibility due to dense fog in the area reportedly caused the accident, he said.

''The two people who died in the incident were travelling in separate vehicles,'' the police official said.

Police said that multiple vehicles were involved in the pileup, including cars, a bus, and a truck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025