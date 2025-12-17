Left Menu

Shake-Up in the Paints Industry: AkzoNobel India Stake Sold

Imperial Chemical Industries sold a 9% stake in AkzoNobel India for Rs 1,296 crore. Additionally, Goldman Sachs Asset Management increased its stake to 1.79% by purchasing 0.74% shares for Rs 105 crore. Shares fell by 13.63% after a major acquisition by JSW Paints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:55 IST
Shake-Up in the Paints Industry: AkzoNobel India Stake Sold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant transaction within the paints industry, Imperial Chemical Industries divested a 9% stake in AkzoNobel India, generating Rs 1,296 crore through an open market sale.

The National Stock Exchange's bulk deal data revealed that over 40.97 lakh shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 3,163.50 each. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Asset Management expanded its stake in the company, boosting its holdings to 1.79% by acquiring an additional 0.74% of shares for Rs 105 crore.

Despite these transactions, AkzoNobel India's shares saw a decline, dropping by 13.63% to close at Rs 3,130 on the NSE. This drop followed last week's completion of JSW Paints' acquisition of a 60.7% majority stake, positioning JSW Paints as the new promoter of the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025