India's Industrial Surge in November: A Two-Year High
India's industrial production experienced significant growth, reaching a two-year high of 6.7% in November, driven by the mining and manufacturing sectors. Despite this progress, power production saw a negative turn. The overall industrial growth in FY26 slowed to 3.3% compared to the previous year's 4.1%.
India's industrial output soared to a two-year peak of 6.7% in November 2025, fueled by robust performances in both mining and manufacturing, as per official data revealed on Monday.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had seen a growth of 5% in the same month of November 2024, while the previous record high was 11.9% back in November 2023.
While the manufacturing sector boomed with an 8% increase, mining output rose by 5.4%. However, the power sector faced a contraction, dropping by 1.5%. The overall industrial growth during April-November of FY26 decelerated to 3.3% from 4.1% in the previous year.
