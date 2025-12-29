India's Industrial Surge in November: A Two-Year High

India's industrial output soared to a two-year peak of 6.7% in November 2025, fueled by robust performances in both mining and manufacturing, as per official data revealed on Monday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had seen a growth of 5% in the same month of November 2024, while the previous record high was 11.9% back in November 2023.

While the manufacturing sector boomed with an 8% increase, mining output rose by 5.4%. However, the power sector faced a contraction, dropping by 1.5%. The overall industrial growth during April-November of FY26 decelerated to 3.3% from 4.1% in the previous year.