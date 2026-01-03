Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians
A tragic accident on the Rasra-Mau road left one man dead and two others with severe injuries after a pickup truck lost control and hit pedestrians walking roadside. Police have seized the vehicle and are currently interrogating the driver to ascertain the cause of the accident.
A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday morning when an out-of-control pickup truck struck pedestrians in Rasra, resulting in one fatality and leaving two others severely injured.
Shankar Kharwar, aged 53, died instantly, while Akhilesh Kumar Gupta and Ashok Kumar suffered serious injuries. The police have taken the driver into custody for questioning.
The accident occurred around 6 am on the Rasra-Mau road. Following the crash, the injured were swiftly transported to a local health centre and subsequently referred to a hospital in Mau.
