Camille Rast's Breakthrough Victory on Slovenia's Slopes
Switzerland's Camille Rast claimed her first World Cup Alpine skiing giant slalom victory in Slovenia, ending a series of runner-up finishes. She honored the victims of a Swiss bar fire during her win. Austria's Julia Scheib and the United States' Paula Moltzan finished second and third, respectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:13 IST
Switzerland's Camille Rast secured her maiden World Cup Alpine skiing giant slalom triumph in Slovenia, just over a month before the Milano Cortina Olympics.
The 26-year-old reigning slalom world champion led the first run on Kranjska Gora's Podkoren piste and delivered a solid last descent to claim victory, even while mourning Switzerland's tragic bar fire incident.
Austria's Julia Scheib was narrowly edged out by 0.20s for second place, with Paula Moltzan of the United States finishing third. Notably, Rast ended a long wait since 1991 for a Swiss victory at Kranjska Gora.
ALSO READ
Janine Flock Triumphs in Thrilling World Cup Skeleton Race
South Africa Gears Up for World Cup Glory with Balanced T20 Squad
Zimbabwe's Rising Star: Brian Bennett's T20 World Cup Debut
Sikandar Raza Leads Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Revival
South Africa Unveils Dynamic Squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup