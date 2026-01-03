Camille Rast's Breakthrough Victory on Slovenia's Slopes

Switzerland's Camille Rast secured her maiden World Cup Alpine skiing giant slalom triumph in Slovenia, just over a month before the Milano Cortina Olympics.

The 26-year-old reigning slalom world champion led the first run on Kranjska Gora's Podkoren piste and delivered a solid last descent to claim victory, even while mourning Switzerland's tragic bar fire incident.

Austria's Julia Scheib was narrowly edged out by 0.20s for second place, with Paula Moltzan of the United States finishing third. Notably, Rast ended a long wait since 1991 for a Swiss victory at Kranjska Gora.