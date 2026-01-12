Anarock Expands Horizons with New PMES Vertical

Mumbai-based property consultant Anarock has expanded its business by entering the project management and engineering services (PMES), aiming to generate a revenue of Rs 125 crore in fiscal 2026-27. The firm's strategy, outlined by Chairman Anuj Puri, seeks to offer a one-stop real estate solution through this new business venture.

With around 550 employees hired, including senior leaders from a global consulting firm, Anarock has already secured 42 active clients in the PMES vertical. This move aligns with the rising demand for professional and tech-enabled project delivery in India's burgeoning real estate market.

The company emphasizes accountability and transparency in project execution, integrating cutting-edge technology and senior talent to deliver projects on-time and on-budget. Anarock's expansion reflects the growth trajectory in India's Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management market, projected to surpass USD 105.96 billion by 2030.