Anarock Expands Horizons with New PMES Vertical

Anarock, a Mumbai-based property consultant, has started a new vertical focusing on project management and engineering services (PMES) aiming for Rs 125 crore revenue in the 2026-27 fiscal. The company has hired 550 employees to support this initiative and intends to leverage tech-enabled project delivery for real estate solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 15:01 IST
Mumbai-based property consultant Anarock has expanded its business by entering the project management and engineering services (PMES), aiming to generate a revenue of Rs 125 crore in fiscal 2026-27. The firm's strategy, outlined by Chairman Anuj Puri, seeks to offer a one-stop real estate solution through this new business venture.

With around 550 employees hired, including senior leaders from a global consulting firm, Anarock has already secured 42 active clients in the PMES vertical. This move aligns with the rising demand for professional and tech-enabled project delivery in India's burgeoning real estate market.

The company emphasizes accountability and transparency in project execution, integrating cutting-edge technology and senior talent to deliver projects on-time and on-budget. Anarock's expansion reflects the growth trajectory in India's Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management market, projected to surpass USD 105.96 billion by 2030.

