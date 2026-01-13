Turmoil in Iran Hits India's Basmati Rice Trade

Civil unrest in Iran has begun affecting India's basmati rice exports, leading to a significant decline in domestic prices. Exporters are facing payment delays and heightened uncertainties, according to a statement by an industry body on Tuesday.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) has advised exporters to reconsider their risks concerning Iranian contracts and to use secure payment methods, warning against excessive reliance on inventories intended for the Iranian market.

During the fiscal period from April to November 2025-26, India exported basmati rice worth USD 468.10 million to Iran, totaling 5.99 lakh tonnes, according to trade data. Iran remains India's leading export destination for basmati rice, but escalating stress on order flows, payment cycles, and shipment schedules, arising from the country's instability, is impacting trade.