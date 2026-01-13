Left Menu

Iran Frees Seized MT St. Nikolas Tanker

Iran released the Greek-owned tanker MT St. Nikolas, seized in January 2024. The vessel, carrying 1 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkey, was let go on January 8. Iran's action was reportedly in response to the US seizing the same tanker in 2023.

In a significant development, Iran has released the Greek-owned, Marshall-Islands-flagged tanker MT St. Nikolas. The vessel, seized in January 2024 in the Gulf of Oman, was freed according to a company source speaking to Reuters on Tuesday.

After being released on January 8, the tanker has since been anchored at Shinas Port in Oman. Onboard are 13 crew members, as confirmed by the source. Initially, the St. Nikolas was carrying a heavy load of 1 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil, destined for Turkey, when it was seized by Iranian forces. The oil cargo was later released in July 2024.

The seizure was reportedly in retaliation for the United States' confiscation of the same vessel in 2023, a move widely covered by Iranian state media at that time.

