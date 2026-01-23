ZippyIndia: Revolutionizing Logistics Across India

Mumbai, India: ZippyIndia, a notable shipping aggregator, is reshaping India's logistics sector with its technology-powered, multi-courier delivery solutions. Established in 2017, it provides seamless domestic and international shipping services for businesses in various industries.

With a robust operational foundation, ZippyIndia boasts an extensive logistics network, including over 280 courier points in India, covering 22+ states, and service reach across 29,000+ pincodes nationwide. By collaborating with top courier companies, ZippyIndia offers businesses faster deliveries, competitive rates, and dependable logistics on an integrated platform.

Over time, ZippyIndia has gained the trust of notable Indian and global brands. Its notable clientele includes Lenskart, Bella Vita Organic, and Phool, showcasing ZippyIndia's credibility and capacity in managing high-volume, time-sensitive shipments across national and international frontiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)