Left Menu

ZippyIndia: Revolutionizing Logistics Across India

ZippyIndia, a fast-growing shipping aggregator, is transforming India's logistics with technology-driven solutions. Founded in 2017, it offers domestic and international services, partnering with top courier companies. Recognized for its innovation, ZippyIndia expands with franchise opportunities, supporting businesses with efficient, reliable logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:31 IST
ZippyIndia: Revolutionizing Logistics Across India
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India: ZippyIndia, a notable shipping aggregator, is reshaping India's logistics sector with its technology-powered, multi-courier delivery solutions. Established in 2017, it provides seamless domestic and international shipping services for businesses in various industries.

With a robust operational foundation, ZippyIndia boasts an extensive logistics network, including over 280 courier points in India, covering 22+ states, and service reach across 29,000+ pincodes nationwide. By collaborating with top courier companies, ZippyIndia offers businesses faster deliveries, competitive rates, and dependable logistics on an integrated platform.

Over time, ZippyIndia has gained the trust of notable Indian and global brands. Its notable clientele includes Lenskart, Bella Vita Organic, and Phool, showcasing ZippyIndia's credibility and capacity in managing high-volume, time-sensitive shipments across national and international frontiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Judge Recuses Again in Karti Chidambaram Visa Scam Case

Delhi High Court Judge Recuses Again in Karti Chidambaram Visa Scam Case

 India
2
Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

 India
3
India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

 Switzerland
4
High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026