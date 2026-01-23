Left Menu

Gujarat: Gateway to Next-Gen Investments

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi highlights the state's readiness for next-gen global investments, demonstrated during WEF 2026. With engagements spanning AI, clean energy, and technology, Gujarat positions itself as a hub for innovations and partnerships. Strategic discussions aim to bolster its growth narrative and international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced the state's readiness for next-generation global investments during the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat aims to become a leading global investment destination.

Gujarat's delegation held discussions with industry leaders and stakeholders about advancing tech innovations, renewable energy, and infrastructure development. Key focus areas included AI-driven solutions, semiconductor fabrication, and wind energy advancements. These engagements underscore Gujarat's commitment to fostering sustainable growth and international collaborations.

The delegation's meetings with prominent global CEOs and officials highlight Gujarat's increasing role in shaping international economic narratives. As part of its mission, Gujarat seeks to transform into a resilient and future-ready economy by promoting partnerships across sectors such as clean energy, AI, and technology-centric industries.

