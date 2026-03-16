MakeMyTrip Eyes India Listing to Fuel Growth
MakeMyTrip is considering an India listing to boost growth, enhance leadership, and access more capital. After internal restructuring, it combines key brands under one entity and sees robust travel demand driven by a growing middle class. It also invests in technology and strategic partnerships.
- Country:
- India
MakeMyTrip, a travel booking aggregator, announced on Monday that it is contemplating listing its Indian business domestically. This move aims to accelerate the brand's growth in its key market and solidify its leadership across India.
The NASDAQ-listed company has completed restructuring, consolidating its primary brands in India under a unified entity, marked by the merger of RedBus India into MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited. The company states that a potential listing could open additional avenues for capital, appealing to domestic institutional and retail investors.
MakeMyTrip continues to experience robust travel demand driven by factors like a growing middle class and increased digital adoption in India. The company has also acquired a stake in Flamingo Transworld and partnered with visa platform Atlys to enhance its market share and improve user experience through artificial intelligence and strategic collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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