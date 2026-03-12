Left Menu

Oil Price Tensions Eclipse Inflation Data on Wall Street

Wall Street stocks fell as markets focused on oil supply issues amid tensions involving U.S., Israel, and Iran. Despite moderate inflation data, concerns about Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and oil price spikes overshadowed market movements, with energy stocks benefiting from rising crude prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:02 IST
Oil Price Tensions Eclipse Inflation Data on Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Wall Street stocks declined as market participants shifted their focus from a moderately positive inflation report to escalating tensions related to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.

Trading was volatile, driven by concerns over Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz, although OPEC reassured markets of increased production and the IEA planned to release oil reserves. However, negative sentiment persisted as fears of soaring crude prices dominated market thinking, despite some tech sector resilience.

The Dow suffered the largest drop among major indexes, while financials lagged in the S&P 500. Energy stocks outperformed, driven by rising oil prices, but market jitters continued amid potential stagflation threats with mixed implications for U.S. monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026