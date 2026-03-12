Oil Price Tensions Eclipse Inflation Data on Wall Street

On Wednesday, Wall Street stocks declined as market participants shifted their focus from a moderately positive inflation report to escalating tensions related to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.

Trading was volatile, driven by concerns over Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz, although OPEC reassured markets of increased production and the IEA planned to release oil reserves. However, negative sentiment persisted as fears of soaring crude prices dominated market thinking, despite some tech sector resilience.

The Dow suffered the largest drop among major indexes, while financials lagged in the S&P 500. Energy stocks outperformed, driven by rising oil prices, but market jitters continued amid potential stagflation threats with mixed implications for U.S. monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)