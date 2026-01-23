Granules India Achieves 28% Profit Growth in Q3 2025

Granules India announced a remarkable 28% rise in consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 150 crore. This stands in comparison to the Rs 118 crore reported in the corresponding period last fiscal year.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company also saw a significant boost in its revenue from operations, which climbed to Rs 1,388 crore for the quarter, contrasting with Rs 1,138 crore in the previous year, as stated in their recent announcement.

Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati attributed the strong quarterly performance to disciplined execution of strategic growth initiatives, projecting confidence in a sustained growth trajectory. However, Granules India shares ended slightly down by 1.09% at Rs 564.95 on the BSE.