Granules India Achieves 28% Profit Growth in Q3 2025
Granules India reported a 28% increase in its consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter of 2025, reaching Rs 150 crore. This marks an improvement from Rs 118 crore in the same period last year. Revenue also grew significantly to Rs 1,388 crore, reflecting successful strategic initiatives.
Granules India announced a remarkable 28% rise in consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 150 crore. This stands in comparison to the Rs 118 crore reported in the corresponding period last fiscal year.
The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company also saw a significant boost in its revenue from operations, which climbed to Rs 1,388 crore for the quarter, contrasting with Rs 1,138 crore in the previous year, as stated in their recent announcement.
Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati attributed the strong quarterly performance to disciplined execution of strategic growth initiatives, projecting confidence in a sustained growth trajectory. However, Granules India shares ended slightly down by 1.09% at Rs 564.95 on the BSE.
