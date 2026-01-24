Left Menu

IndiGo's Slot Shuffle: A Turbulent Season for India's Largest Airline

IndiGo has vacated over 700 slots at various domestic airports following a 10% reduction in its winter flights by aviation watchdog DGCA. This move comes after operational disruptions in December, impacting over 3 lakh passengers. Other airlines have been invited to operate on these vacated slots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:26 IST
IndiGo's Slot Shuffle: A Turbulent Season for India's Largest Airline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, India's largest airline, has vacated over 700 slots at domestic airports after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reduced the carrier's winter flight schedule by 10% due to operational disruptions in December, according to sources.

The airline had to adjust its schedule, reducing its domestic flights from 2,200 to 1,930 daily, following last year's massive disruptions where it canceled 2,507 flights, affecting over 300,000 passengers. As a result, the civil aviation ministry is now inviting other airlines to utilize the vacated slots.

Aviation experts believe that most slots vacated by IndiGo, primarily including red-eye flights, may not be ideal for other airlines looking to jump in, with many expressing concerns over the feasibility of operating such slots until the end of March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026