IndiGo's Slot Shuffle: A Turbulent Season for India's Largest Airline

IndiGo, India's largest airline, has vacated over 700 slots at domestic airports after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reduced the carrier's winter flight schedule by 10% due to operational disruptions in December, according to sources.

The airline had to adjust its schedule, reducing its domestic flights from 2,200 to 1,930 daily, following last year's massive disruptions where it canceled 2,507 flights, affecting over 300,000 passengers. As a result, the civil aviation ministry is now inviting other airlines to utilize the vacated slots.

Aviation experts believe that most slots vacated by IndiGo, primarily including red-eye flights, may not be ideal for other airlines looking to jump in, with many expressing concerns over the feasibility of operating such slots until the end of March.

(With inputs from agencies.)