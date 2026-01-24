Celebrating the Legacy of Karpoori Thakur: A Visionary Socialist Leader
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and CM Nitish Kumar commemorated the 102nd birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur, a revered socialist leader and former CM. His towering influence in politics continues to inspire efforts toward social harmony and development in Bihar, embracing ideals of simplicity and inclusive growth.
Bihar leaders, including Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, commemorated the 102nd birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur, a prominent socialist and former chief minister of the state. The tributes underscored his enduring legacy in shaping the state's political and social landscape.
Thakur, celebrated as 'Jannayak', served as a guiding figure for emerging leaders and was posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna. His simplicity and commitment to social harmony continue to inspire contemporary political discourse in Bihar.
Deputy CM Vijay Sinha emphasized Thakur's impact, highlighting efforts toward strengthening social harmony and combating casteism. Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar reiterated the aim to realize Thakur's vision for an inclusive and developed Bihar.
