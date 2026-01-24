Celebrating the Legacy of Karpoori Thakur: A Visionary Socialist Leader

Bihar leaders, including Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, commemorated the 102nd birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur, a prominent socialist and former chief minister of the state. The tributes underscored his enduring legacy in shaping the state's political and social landscape.

Thakur, celebrated as 'Jannayak', served as a guiding figure for emerging leaders and was posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna. His simplicity and commitment to social harmony continue to inspire contemporary political discourse in Bihar.

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha emphasized Thakur's impact, highlighting efforts toward strengthening social harmony and combating casteism. Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar reiterated the aim to realize Thakur's vision for an inclusive and developed Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)