Alivira Animal Health Partners with Boehringer Ingelheim to Boost India's Pet Healthcare Market

In a strategic move to capture the growing pet healthcare market in India, Alivira Animal Health Limited, part of Viyash Scientific Limited, has joined forces with Boehringer Ingelheim India Private Limited. This partnership will focus on the distribution and promotion of companion animal products.

Dr. Haribabu Bodepudi, MD and CEO of Viyash Scientific, emphasized that the alliance represents a significant milestone in their ambition to become a leading entity in the companion animal sector. He highlighted the increasing demand for high-quality pet medicines in India, driven by urban and rural markets alike.

Dr. Vinod Gopal, Country Head of Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim India, noted the alignment with their long-term growth strategy, underlining goals of delivering clarity, consistency, and care to customers. The collaboration aims to enhance market reach and improve access to Boehringer's diverse product portfolio in India.