Maharashtra Gears Up for Growth with Hirschvogel's ₹750 Crore Investment

Hirschvogel Components India Pvt. Ltd., a prominent German automotive component producer, has announced a substantial foreign direct investment of ₹750 crore in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The move aims to enhance the company's production capabilities, particularly in parts for electric vehicles.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for this investment was formalized during the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Attending the event were Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside executives from Hirschvogel, including CEO Mr. Sahil Jain and other dignitaries.

This investment underscores Hirschvogel's commitment to the Indian market, building on its existing facility in Sanaswadi, and aligns with the broader industry growth driven by policies from the Maharashtra government and investments from global automotive leaders like Toyota.