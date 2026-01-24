Mu Sigma and Anna University Launch AADHI AI Center for Problem Solving

Chennai, India - In a landmark partnership, Mu Sigma Business Solutions Private Limited and its charitable arm, Mu Sigma Foundation, have joined forces with Anna University to launch the Ambiga & Akash Dhiraj AI Center for First Principles Problem Solving. This cutting-edge center, hosted on the College of Engineering, Guindy campus, aims to revolutionize the way students engage with algorithms and problem-solving.

The collaboration promises a multi-year grant to support the center's operations. Through a mentor-led curriculum and the innovative Art of Problem Solving ecosystem from Mu Sigma, the center will mentor over 400 students annually. Volunteer-driven initiatives will allow students to engage in guided learning, complete applied challenges, and obtain critical mentorship to foster career-ready problem-solving skills.

Mu Sigma's founder, Mr. Dhiraj Rajaram, emphasizes the center's role in preparing students for India's economic future by equipping them with the skills needed to navigate complex challenges. The center is set to host a variety of activities, including hackathons and industry talks, to enhance students' employability, entrepreneurial skills, and academic profiles, further sealing the vital academia-industry nexus.

(With inputs from agencies.)