Tragedy at Sea: Philippine Ferry Disaster
A ferry carrying over 350 people sank near the Philippines, with rescuers saving 316 and retrieving 15 bodies. The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 encountered technical issues and sank near Basilan province. Investigations are underway to uncover the cause of the accident.
A tragic ferry accident occurred early Monday near an island in the southern Philippines, claiming the lives of at least 15 people. Rescuers managed to save 316 passengers, while search operations continue for the remaining individuals on the M/V Trisha Kerstin 3.
The ferry, en route from Zamboanga to Jolo island, sank due to technical difficulties. It went down a nautical mile from Baluk-baluk, Basilan, with no obvious signs of overloading, according to the coast guard.
As rescue efforts persist, the Philippines confronts the challenge of frequent maritime accidents due to adverse weather, inadequate vessel maintenance, and lax safety patrol in remote areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
