Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Philippine Ferry Disaster

A ferry carrying over 350 people sank near the Philippines, with rescuers saving 316 and retrieving 15 bodies. The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 encountered technical issues and sank near Basilan province. Investigations are underway to uncover the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:28 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Philippine Ferry Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A tragic ferry accident occurred early Monday near an island in the southern Philippines, claiming the lives of at least 15 people. Rescuers managed to save 316 passengers, while search operations continue for the remaining individuals on the M/V Trisha Kerstin 3.

The ferry, en route from Zamboanga to Jolo island, sank due to technical difficulties. It went down a nautical mile from Baluk-baluk, Basilan, with no obvious signs of overloading, according to the coast guard.

As rescue efforts persist, the Philippines confronts the challenge of frequent maritime accidents due to adverse weather, inadequate vessel maintenance, and lax safety patrol in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026