2026 BAFTA Film Awards: 'One Battle After Another' Dominates with 14 Nominations

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, Britain's foremost film accolades, announced their nominations on Tuesday, spotlighting the action-packed dark comedy 'One Battle After Another' as a major frontrunner with 14 nominations. The awards will be presented at a ceremony in London on February 22.

Among the key contenders for best film are 'Hamnet' and 'Sentimental Value,' both poised to make waves alongside 'One Battle After Another'. The outstanding British film category boasts contenders like '28 Years Later' and 'The Ballad of Wallis Island.'

Top directorial nominees include Yorgos Lanthimos for 'Bugonia' and Paul Thomas Anderson for 'One Battle After Another'. In the acting categories, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessie Buckley are leading the charge with nods for their respective roles. The upcoming event promises an exciting showcase of cinematic talent.

