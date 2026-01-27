Naftogaz Under Siege: 15th Russian Strike in 2026
Naftogaz, Ukraine's state oil and gas company, reported that a facility was targeted in a Russian strike in a western region. This marks the 15th deliberate attack on its infrastructure since the onset of 2026. The strikes highlight the ongoing conflict's impact on energy resources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:44 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Naftogaz, the Ukrainian state oil and gas firm, announced on Tuesday that a facility in a western region was the latest target of a Russian strike.
According to a statement from the company, this attack signifies the 15th deliberate assault on its infrastructure since the beginning of 2026.
The ongoing strikes underscore the persistent conflict's effect on Ukraine's crucial-energy resources, raising concerns about regional stability and energy security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revamping Bawana: Delhi's Education and Community Infrastructure Overhaul
Himachal's Push for Infrastructure and Ecological Recognition
VPRPL Successfully Completes Silchar Water Supply Project, Boosts Urban Infrastructure
Energy Infrastructure Hit: Odessa Under Repair
Russian Strike Hits Lviv Infrastructure